Award ceremony organised

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: St Soldier Group of Institutions conferred ‘Pride of Jalandhar Award’ on the senior advocate GK Agnihotri for his distinguished service in the field of legal practice, as five time president of the District Bar Association, social service inculcating ethical values and his fight as crusader against social evils. Group Chairman Anil Chopra and Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra along with Dean College Development Council Guru Nanak Dev University Dr T S Banipal, Director Law College Dr SC Sharma and Campus Director Veena Dada gave this award. On the Occasion, Agnihotri was accompanied by his wife, three children - Suman Agnihotri, Seema Agnihotri, Keshav Agnihotri and daughter-in-law Rinky Agnihotri, all of them are judges. Advocate GK Agnihotri expressed his gratitude to the St Soldier management and assured all sincere working for the society and the legal profession.

World Environment Day

To express our gratitude towards the environment and take a pledge to protect it, World Environment Day was celebrated at DIPS College of Education, Dhilwan. This year the theme of Environment Day is Only One Earth. During this, the students along with their friends planted saplings in the garden and gave the message of saving the environment. The students said the world is moving towards modernity, but every day the use of such things is increasing which can threaten the environment. Along with planting trees in the garden, they made different types of bird feeders for the birds and hung them on the tree. Principal Mukesh told that Environment Day is celebrated every year. Due to the ever-increasing pollution in the world, it is very important to keep the environment safe to keep our earth, life safe. MD Tarwinder Singh said a clean and healthy environment is very important for a healthy and efficient society. The main objective of organising such activities is to make the students aware of their moral duties and make the environment clean.

Diplomats visit LPU campus

Six high-profiled international diplomats from four-countries visited Lovely Professional University (LPU) campus on the occasion of ‘ASU Congregation ceremony for African students – 2022’. Visiting officials and delegates were from the embassies of four countries-Ghana, Nigeria, Zambia and Malawi to India. All of them interacted with graduating African students of the university. The visiting African countries’ delegation included Deputy High Commissioner for Malawi Mission (New Delhi) Grace Tiyanjane Chupa; Second Secretary, Zambia High Commission, Lubinda N. Mwitumwa; First Secretary/Head of Consular, Ghana High Commission, Eric Amoako Missah; Head/Minister of Chancery, Ghana High Commission, Sebastian Beliwine; Minister for Education and Health, High Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Christopher Okeke; and, Administration Attache’ Bello Ibrahim (Nigeria). The delegates motivated graduating African students of different nations to further excel in professional domains of their value based academics as received at LPU. On this occasion, 69 African students were also honoured with gold medals for their academic excellence.

Hans raj students excel

Students of MVoc (Mental Health and Counselling) Semester – I of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar, secured top positions in Guru Nanak Dev University. Mann Kamal Kaur got 1st position with 452 marks out of 500. Supreet Kaur Ahluwalia got 2nd position with 442 marks. Damini got 3rd position with 425 marks. The fourth, fifth, and sixth positions were bagged by Ankita Thakur (415/500), Tripti (404/500) and Anjana (398/500), respectively. Seventh position was bagged by Navi Sharma and Anju Bala (380\/500). Principal Prof Ajay Sareen congratulated the students and Head of PG Department of Psychology Dr Ashmeen Kaur.

Hindu Kanya Collegiate School

Environment Day was observed by NSS Units and four Houses of Hindu Kanya Collegiate School, Kapurthala. Various activities were organised. Simran Kaur, Lecturer in Chemistry, delivered a talk on “Major Environmental Issues” to attach and aware young students about protecting and preserving environment essential for human existence and future survival. On the same day, students participated in the Inter-House Poster Competition in which students showcased their creativity and concern for prime environmental issues like global warming, deforestation, ozone depletion etc. through their posters. Dr Rajwinder Kaur, Assistant Professor in Punjabi, Dr Tajinder, Assistant Professor in Hindi and Sapna Bhalla, Assistant Professor in English, adjudged the participants for this event. Simranjit Kaur, student of 10+2( Arts) from Jagriti House, was declared 1st; Pratiksha, student of 10+2 (Commerce) from Jagriti House got 2nd position. The third position was shared by two students of 10+2 (Commerce ), Prachi of Chetna House and Noorpreet Sharma of Pragati House. In the third event of the day, students displayed their self made working models depicting the major environmental issues like Rain Water Harvesting, Save Earth- Save Environment, Air, Water and Industrial Pollution. Further, to make day even more meaningful, students also donated medicinal saplings and herbal plants for the Herbal Garden of the school. School students and staff including NSS officers were present during these events.

Farewell party organised

The Department of Management Studies, CT Institute of Management and Information Technology, organised a farewell party for its final semester students of BBA, BCom, and MBA with great fun and enthusiasm. The juniors enthralled the audience with their group dance, solo dance and solo song performances. The students participated in a ‘Fashion Show’ and won different tags. Pooja Behl was crowned with the title of Ms Farewell and Amit as Mr Farewell. The tag of Mr Handsome was bagged by Rohit, whereas Ribeeka won the tag of Ms Charming. A video was played by students having glimpses of their time spent on the CT Group campus. Out of nostalgia, many were left with teary eyes. Dr Yogesh Chhabra, Campus Director congratulated the students and wished them good luck for their future. They advised the outgoing students to stay connected with the Group and be a part of its Alumni association.

Sports Trials at KMV

The Physical Education Department of Kanya Maha Vidyalaya is going to conduct sports trials on June 9. Throwing more light on it, Principal Prof (Dr) Atima Sharma Dwivedi averred that the trials will be conducted at the college ground for various sports namely volleyball, boxing, kho-kho, softball, athletics, basketball, gymnastics, handball, cricket, wrestling, judo&Taekwondo. The college will also provide free education, boarding, lodging and transport facilities etc to the outstanding players. The verification of original certificates will be done on the spot as players are required to report in proper sports kit with original certificates.

University results

The GNDU result of PGDCA Semester I of PCM SD College for Women, Jalandhar, has been good. Kriti Sood bagged first position in the college by scoring 351 (87.75%) out of 400 marks. Muskan stood second in the college by getting 343 (85.75%) marks. The members of the managing committee and Principal Dr (Prof) Pooja Prashar felicitated the students on their success and the Department of Computer Science for these spectacular results. She also expressed confidence that the students guided and mentored by the extremely qualified and dedicated faculty of the college and will continue their journey of success in future also.

Environment day celebrated

The NCC Department of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women celebrated the World Environment Day. Awareness was spread on those regards.NCC cadets celebrated the day by making various posters and slogans and spread the awareness of clean and green environment. They also indulged in sapling plants from their homes for a better congenial environment. Principal Dr Navjot applauded NCC cadets and appreciated the efforts of college ANO Lt. Rupali Razdan.