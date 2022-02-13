Rehab centre or just a gym?

Owing to obsolete equipment, the new centre at Tau Devi Lal stadium has drawn criticism from experts

Rehab centre or just a gym?

A view of Tau Devi Lal stadium in Sector-3, Panchkula. Nitin Mittal

Vinayak Padmadeo

The upcoming Rehabilitation Centre at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula, is very dear to Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh. The reason is personal. The former Indian hockey captain, an ace drag-flicker in his heyday, had to undergo a lot of agony and hurt while trying to make a comeback after a freak accident involving a gun left him with a fractured rib and a spine injury in 2006.

Ever since that day, Singh has been vocal about having a world-class facility in the country. The announcement of the Panchkula facility was a step towards leaving a personal imprint in the state, which contributes the maximum number of athletes to India’s cause at the Olympics.

Buoyed by the official announcement of Panchkula facility, which is getting ready to open shortly, Singh announced plans of setting up of four more centres – in Gurugram, Rohtak, Karnal and Rohtak.

While the sports minister is happy, experts from the field have raised question marks over the standard of some of the equipment, which they suggest are obsolete.

Bidding process

But first things first.

A Delhi-based company, Grand Slam Fitness Pvt. Ltd., won the tender to supply, install and set up equipment at the Panchkula rehab centre. The winning bid is worth Rs 9.95 crore, with an additional Rs 33 lakh for Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) for five years.

The said company primarily supplies and installs gyms in the country. Further, there were three companies shortlisted for the final tendering process — Grand Slam, GK Sports and Ahmedabad-based Surgefit (OPC) Private Limited. GK Sports is Grand Slam’s vendor. This is a clear violation of the competitive bidding process as two of the three companies in the bid have business relations.

Trying to find out more, The Tribune sent a detailed questionnaire to Grand Slam via an email asking for explanations about its past experience and the conflict of interest with GK Sports. However, the company did not respond.

‘Unnecessary, obsolete’

The Tribune shared the list of equipment with at least three reputed organisations, including the Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS), which is one of the best high performance training centres in India.

‘Obsolete’, ‘unnecessary’, ‘are they making a gym?’ are a few of the words used by the experts.

IIS’s head of physiotherapy department, Dhananjay Kaushik, went through the entire list and said “it is not the right way to do business”. “It occurs to me that someone went through the internet, asked a few people and came up with this list,” Kaushik told The Tribune.

Kaushik said that some of the equipment listed, including the hamstring testing system on the sale order, was not from the right vendor. Instead, companies like Vald Performance should have been brought in as their equipment gives “more accurate picture of an athlete’s hamstring and imbalance”, he said.

Similarly, he pointed out that equipments like ‘Sit and Reach box’ (which detects the flexibility of the lower back and hamstrings) and ‘Vertical Test Jumper’ (which tests lower body strength) are out of vogue.

“Electrotherapy methods have not been used for over a decade now. We do not use it. The irony is that physiotherapists in India are still being taught old methods which are of no use now,” Kaushik opined.

Another expert, who also heads a prestigious centre, called it a facility with only basic physiotherapy equipment. “I can see orders for 300 mirrors and yoga mats. This is essentially a gym facility. I can’t see any generic certification mentioned as it is standard practice in this field. Besides, some machines are not being used for decades,” the expert, who wished anonymity, said.

‘More than a rehab centre’

Director of Haryana Sports Department, Pankaj Nain, clarified that the Panchkula facility was not enhanced to be only a rehabilitation centre. Rather, it was a combination of strength and conditioning and rehab centre.

“It is wrong to call it just a rehab centre. It is a combination of many things. It is a strength and conditioning and rehab centre and hence we have placed an order for the relevant equipment,” Nain said.

“There is another component to the centre — the staff. We will start hiring professionals for the facility,” the officer added.

When quizzed about the tender process, the IPS officer said his department can merely put a demand and the tendering process was handled by the state government’s supply and disposal department.

“We spoke to the state’s physiotherapists’ association and also to the experts in PGI, Rohtak, about equipment for this facility. Accordingly, a demand was raised,” Nain clarified.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Pakistan MP marries third time; 18-year-old wife posts romantic video; politician's angry daughter tells social media to keep her out

2
Business

CBI books ABG Shipyard, directors in Rs 22,842-crore bank fraud case

3
Business

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, India's original 'Make in India' king, dies at 83

4
Punjab

Punjab polls: Domicile quota, better MSP, better sports infrastructure on NDA manifesto

5
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

6
Entertainment

Even before its theatrical release, Siddhu Jonnalagadda-starrer 'DJ Tillu' seals Telugu OTT deal

7
Trending

IPL auction: Juhi Chawla 'welcomes' Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Jahnavi Mehta to KKR

8
Haryana

Debris tumbles down amid rescue efforts in partially collapsed Gurugram building; residents panic

9
Punjab Election

Assembly polls: EC eases restrictions, extends campaign timings by four hours

10
Entertainment

IPL 2022 Auction: As Shahrukh Khan, Juhi Chawla give it a skip, kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Jhanvi Mehta chip in

Don't Miss

View All
IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout

Top Stories

7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in

7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in

The tunnel of Bargi canal project had caved in late Saturday...

IPL Mega Auction: Marsh, Warner could start bidding war, and it's 'great' for Aussie cricket

IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane, S Sreesanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Eoin Morgan to go under the hammer

KKR had snapped up Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1

Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

The body of Sunita Shrivastava was spotted under the debris ...

No HC stay on Hry board exams, pvt schools jittery

No High Court stay on Haryana board exams, private schools jittery

It has fixed April 4 as the next date of hearing even as the...

33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering

33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering in Punjab

The seizure has already crossed the previous figures with po...

Cities

View All

IED seizure: Court extends police remand of 2 suspects in Amritsar

IED seizure: Court extends police remand of 2 suspects in Amritsar

Amritsar: Empty rhetoric by political parties disappoints Dalits

Covid-19: 26 more test +ve in Amritsar district

Difficult to gauge which way the wind will blow in Patti

Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala tries to woo voters with his oratory skills

Cancer a ‘non-issue’ for parties in Malwa

Cancer a 'non-issue' for parties in Malwa

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

Chandigarh to amend building bylaws

Chandigarh to amend building bylaws

Punjab poll 2022: Priyanka Gandhi’s roadshow in Zirakpur today

Mohali: Chargesheet filed against SP, Vigilance

Third wave of Covid-19 in Chandigarh more fatal for comorbid elderly

MBBS aspirants flout Chandigarh quota norms

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Viral video shows car of ex-bureaucrat’s son hit, drag man 100 metres in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Delhi HC, district courts to resume physical hearings from March 2

Independents who wish to bring about a change

Independents who wish to bring about a change

Special train carrying around 1,000 devotees set to leave Jalandhar for Varanasi in UP

Jalandhar district reports 50 +ve cases

96 arrested for code violations in Nawanshahr

Three in fray for family's legacy in Hoshiarpur

‘Hijab’ is our crown: Muslim women

'Hijab' is our crown: Muslim women

Langar held to promote interfaith harmony

Now, Modi wears turban in BJP posters

2 men dead, 32 new cases in Ludhiana district

Voters remain undecided, refuse to open up in Ludhiana district

Covid vaccination: 503 villages in Patiala district achieve 100% first-dose target

Covid vaccination: 503 villages in Patiala district achieve 100% first-dose target

Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, celebrates 68th anniversary