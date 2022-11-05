Iran celebrates 1979 US embassy seizure

Dubai, November 4

Iran held state-sponsored annual rallies on Friday marking the 1979 seizure of the US embassy in Tehran, as the clerical establishment that has ruled since then, struggles to suppress nationwide protests calling for its downfall.

Radical students cemented Iran’s Islamic Revolution by storming the embassy soon after the fall of the US-backed Shah. A total of 52 Americans were held hostage there for 444 days.

The two countries have been enemies ever since and as Iranian authorities on Friday urged security forces to swiftly stamp out the anti-government protests, which have spread to all layers of society, new bilateral tensions surfaced.

Images broadcast on state television showed anti-American demonstrations on the “National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance”, while songs called for “Death to America” and schoolchildren carried banners in support of the seizure. — Reuters