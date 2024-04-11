Time running out for Ukraine without US aid, Congress told

WASHINGTON, April 10

The top US general in Europe told Congress on Wednesday that Ukraine will run out of artillery shells and air defense interceptors “in fairly short order” without US support, leaving them vulnerable to a partial or total defeat.

In a sign of how scarce some weapons were, General Christopher Cavoli, commander of European Command, told the House Armed Services Committee that Russia was currently firing five artillery shells for every one fired by Ukrainian forces and that disparity could increase in coming weeks to 10 to one.

“If one side can shoot and the other side can't shoot back,” Cavoli said. “They’re really dependent this year on us, Mr. Chairman. And without our support, they will not be able to prevail,” he added. — AP

