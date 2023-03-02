Gangsters of two groups shifted to different jails

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 1

Two days after the bloody clash in the Goindwal Central Jail in Tarn Taran, the jail authorities have shifted members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs to different jails.

Confirming the development, SSP Gurmeet Singh Chohan said the step was taken as a precautionary measure.

DSP Arun Sharma was investigating the incident to ascertain the reasons behind the clash that led to the killing of Mandeep Singh Toofan and Manmohan Singh, alias Mohna, both members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang. Their another accomplice Keshav had sustained critical head injuries and was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh. Two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were also injured in the clash.

According to information, members of two gangs were shifted to the Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Amritsar and Ferozepur jails and jail authorities were told to ensure that they were kept in different barracks.

Earlier, all the suspects of Sidhu Moosewala murder were kept in high-security zone in Goindwal jail. However, following the incident, they were separated and shifted to different barracks in the jail.

The police had booked Manpreet Bhau, Sachin Bhiwani, Ankit Lati, Kashish, Rajinder Jokar, Arshad Khan and Malkeet Singh, all accomplices of Lawrence Bishnoi, on charges of murder, attempt to murder and under the Prisons Act following the clash and killing of two gangsters.

Later, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had allegedly owned up the responsibility for the murder while Jaggu Bhagwanpuria had threatened to avenge the killing of his gang members. Though two groups were involved in many criminal activities, including the broad daylight killing of Punjabi Singer Shubhdeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moosewala, differences cropped up between two groups following the encounter of Jagroop Rupa and Mannu Kosa by the anti-gangster task force at Bhakna in Amritsar. They were on the run since the killing of Moosewala.

Bishnoi blamed Bhagwanpuria for leaking information about the whereabouts of the two, but Jaggu had denied it.