Shakira hasn't lost hope in love despite her split from Gerard Pique

Pop singer Shakira, who split from soccer star Gerard Pique in acrimonious circumstances in 2022, has expressed her continued belief in love.
Shakira said, “I cannot say that I don’t believe in love because I see the example of my parents after 50 years together; how they look into each other’s eyes and hold hands and can’t live apart from each other. I’ve witnessed love, I just haven’t been that lucky myself.” She referred to monogamy as a utopia, adding, “Monogamy is a utopia. But I’ve been compensated in other ways, with the love of my fans, my children, and true friends. Oscar Wilde said that friendship is the purest form of love and I think that’s true. It lasts longer — at least in my experience.”
Shakira said, “My relationship (lasted) 12 years, but my friends will be there for a lifetime. When hardship came, that’s when I learned how truly important friendship was.”
