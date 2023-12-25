Private schools profiling parents for admission

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, December 24

In a notable departure from the conventional admission processes, private schools in the tricity have reshaped their criteria, asking prospective parents to disclose intricate details about their academic qualifications, annual income and even office addresses.

Questions like these invades privacy of parents, with concerns mounting about the potential profiling of elite parents and the relevance of such intrusive inquiries to a child’s education.

Parents argue that such comprehensive data might contribute to a system where admission decision are influenced by financial and professional status of parents rather than child’s aptitude.

“It feels like they are targeting a certain section of parents. Not every parent is comfortable sharing his or her financial details, and this might discourage deserving students from applying,” expressed a concerned parent.

A review of school websites in the tricity revealed that schools have been found seeking specifics such as academic qualifications, occupation, designation, office address and even official email addresses of both parents.

Parents, who feel uncomfortable with such intrusive questioning, argue that it creates an unnecessary barrier for families seeking quality education for their children.

“It is irrelevant data and there is no law that supports asking such questions from parents. By doing so, schools are indirectly denying right to education to children by filtering them with such questions,” said another parent.

Adding to the list of inquiries, schools are even seeking Aadhaar card details from parents. The scope of information extends to students as well, with schools delving into details about the child’s strengths and other interests, including art, music and sports.

Speaking on the behalf of private schools on rationale behind such questions being asked in admission forms, HS Mamik, president of the Independent School Association, said, “Some private schools fear that parents may not be able to pay fee after paying for first and second quarter. This is being done to identify well-to-do parents who can bear the expense of their child’s education.”

