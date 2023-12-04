Fans can’t keep calm!

Amazon miniTV recently announced a new rom-com series titled Ishqiyapa, which has been garnering love and support from viewers ever since. The series, created by JAR Pictures, starring Paramvir Cheema, Nunui Rualhleng and Vinay Pathak in major roles, premiered exclusively on Amazon miniTV on December 1 for free.

The six-episode series unfolds the narrative of individuals hailing from diverse cultures and regions of India, depicting the accidental union that fills their lives with joy and warmth. The series follows Vikram and Pui through their lives, exploring love and friendship, and chasing their dreams.

Set in the backdrop of North East India, the show has garnered a lot of love and appreciation from fans based in the region.

Adding to the connection to the hills, the show also features their very own Nunui Rualhleng, who is debuting in the lead role as Pui. Nunui’s connection to the hills has definitely created a strong fan base from her very own people!

#Amazon