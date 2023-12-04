Fans can’t keep calm!

Amazon miniTV recently announced a new rom-com series titled Ishqiyapa, which has been garnering love and support from viewers ever since. The series, created by JAR Pictures, starring Paramvir Cheema, Nunui Rualhleng and Vinay Pathak in major roles, premiered exclusively on Amazon miniTV on December 1 for free.
The six-episode series unfolds the narrative of individuals hailing from diverse cultures and regions of India, depicting the accidental union that fills their lives with joy and warmth. The series follows Vikram and Pui through their lives, exploring love and friendship, and chasing their dreams.
Set in the backdrop of North East India, the show has garnered a lot of love and appreciation from fans based in the region.
Adding to the connection to the hills, the show also features their very own Nunui Rualhleng, who is debuting in the lead role as Pui. Nunui’s connection to the hills has definitely created a strong fan base from her very own people!
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Two pilots killed as trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad in Telangana
Court of Inquiry ordered to ascertain the cause of accident
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned amid uproar over 'cash for query' issue
Winter Session likely to witness noisy scenes over the possi...
Take lesson from this defeat and shun negativity: PM Modi to Opposition after BJP wins in 3 states
Says when there's good governance, anti-incumbency becomes i...