Power defaulter, family misbehave with discom team

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 24

A resident of Bhatauli village in Yamunanagar and his family allegedly misbehaved with a team of UHBVNL. The team had gone to the village to recover power dues.

In a complaint to the police, SDO, Ajeet Kumar of Sub-Division City (operation), UHBVN, Jagadhri, said a team of the UHBVNL comprising Junior Engineer Rakesh, Sanjeev, Rahul, Rajinder, Jay Mohan and Amar Nath visited the premises of a customer in Bhatauli village for recovery of defaulting amount of Rs 80,000 (which has been outstanding for long time) on March 21.

But the consumer refused to deposit the amount. When the team members decided to disconnect the electricity supply of consumer Gurmeet Singh, he and his family members started misbehaving and abusing the team and created “hindrance in government work”. A case was registered against Gurmeet and other unidentified persons.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar