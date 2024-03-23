Two booked for rape

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 22

A woman of Chhachhrauli area of Yamunanagar was allegedly raped by two persons. She told the police that she worked in a factory at the industrial area of Manakpur.

She said Dharambir of her village gave her a lift in his car on the pretext of dropping her at her factory on July 3, 2023. She alleged that he took her to Delhi after administering a sedative to her. “There, Dharambir and his friend Sehdev raped me and made a video,” she alleged. The duo have been booked.

#Yamunanagar