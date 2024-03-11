Himachal's economy improved by 20% within a year: Sukhvinder Sukhu

Solan, March 10
Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said he had always stood with truth no matter how harsh the challenges were. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of Rs 100 crore development projects at Darlaghat in the Arki Assembly segment. He also announced new projects for the area.
The Chief Minister said that the state government had fulfilled five of the 10 election guarantees in a short span of 15 months. “The government has adopted a good fiscal policy, as a result of which the economy has improved by 20 per cent in a year”
He said that the six Congress rebels, who cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha election and disobeyed the party whip while the state Budget for fiscal 2024-25 was being passed, have not just betrayed the party but also the people of their respective constituencies. He added that the Opposition would never succeed in its efforts to kill democracy. He urged people to defeat candidates in the Lok Sabha elections who believed in money power and adopted the evil practice of toppling democratically-elected governments.
Jagdish Thakur, president of the Baghal Land Loser Transport Cooperative Society Committee, Darlaghat, welcomed the Chief Minister and apprised him about the problems of transport operators.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...