Himachal CM, Congress leaders to take out candle march at Shimla's Ridge today

Shimla, March 10
The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) will carry out a candle march at the historic Ridge near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on March 11 against the BJP-led Centre for allegedly trying to destabalise the state government by using unconstitutional means.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu along with cabinet ministers, MLAs, party leaders and office-bearers will take part in this march that will be carried out at 5 pm. In a press statement issued here today, HPCC general secretary Rajneesh Kimta hit out at the Union Government and said it was unsuccessfully trying to destabilise the Congress government in the state.
He said the Congress had the majority in the state and it would not tolerate if anyone tried to disrespect the people’s mandate in the state. Kimta said the party was united and the government was strong under the leadership of CM Sukhu.
The HPCC general secretary also appealed to all party workers and office-bearers to participate in the march.
