 PM, Nadda to visit state again, boost campaign : The Tribune India

PM, Nadda to visit state again, boost campaign

Smriti Irani coming to Una on Oct 10

PM, Nadda to visit state again, boost campaign

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national BJP president JP Nadda and Union Minister Smriti Irani will visit Himachal Pradesh again to bolster the party’s campaign for the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha elections.

Modi is scheduled to address a rally at Chamba on October 14, besides laying the foundation stone of some projects. The possibility of his laying the foundation stone of the bulk drug park at Una is also being explored.

The Assembly elections in Himachal are yet to be announced but central BJP leaders have visited the state several times. Nadda will visit Chambai in Kangra and Hamirpur on October 9. The next day, he will meet party workers and leaders in Mandi and Solan.

Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, will visit Himachal on October 10. She will arrive at Shahtalai in Una to attend the ‘Nari ko Naman’ at Basal.

