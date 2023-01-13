Prolonged dry spell has Himachal apple growers worried

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 12

Despite the forecast for snow and rain, most places went without any precipitation today. As per the weather department, some places could get light to moderate snow/rain on Friday, but from Saturday onwards the weather is likely to be dry. “The intensity of the Western Disturbance fizzled out quickly than we had expected. Due to this, we did not see as much snowfall or rain as was expected from January 11 to 13,” said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

With the latest weather disturbance resulting in insignificant precipitation, the apple growers, in particular, are concerned about the yield in the coming season. “Our major concern is that apple plants will not get the required chilling hours due to the lack of rain and snow,” said Lokinder Bisht, an apple grower from Rohru.

“The spur variety I have in my orchard needs around 1,100 to 1,200 chilling hours. Normally, we get around 500-600 chilling hours by January 15. This time, however, the plants have received just a shade over 150 chilling hours. This is worrisome for plants,” said Bisht.

Not only is snow elusive this time, there has been little rainfall since October. Lack of precipitation has resulted in higher than normal average maximum and minimum temperatures since the onset of winter. “Even if it had rained, it would have brought down the temperatures and we would have had more chilling hours by now,” said Bisht.

Besides, the apple growers having orchards at lower than around 6,500 feet elevation are struggling with diseases like white scale, canker, wooly aphid, sunburn etc. “Also, there’s no moisture left in the soil in orchards at low elevation. As a result, the growers have to delay the application of fertilizers,” said Bisht.

In view of the prolonged dry spell, Dinesh Thakur, Associate Director, Regional Horticultural Research and Training Station, agreed that the chilling hours in traditional varieties may fall short if the dry spell persisted. “The lack of required chilling hours leads to erratic flowering, there’s dropping of flowers too.

This affects the production in the coming season,” said Thakur, adding that good precipitation over the next few days could help meet the chilling our requirement.

