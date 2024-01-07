Couple, child die as SUV falls into gorge in Reasi district

PTI

Jammu, January 6

A couple and their three-month-old child died on Saturday when their SUV veered off the road and fell into a 400-foot-deep gorge in Reasi district, police said. One person sustained serious injuries in the incident, they said.

A Bolero Camper that was on its way to Chassana from Tulli fell into the gorge near the Zero Point, killing three people on the spot and leaving one injured, said Chassana SHO Suman Singh.

The deceased have been identified as Zahid Ahmad (27) of Balmatkote village of Mahore, his wife Sayra Akhter (26) and their three-month-old baby, Singh said.

