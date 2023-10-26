Soldier shoots himself dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pampore

Srinagar, October 26
An Army soldier took his own life on Thursday in the Chandhara area of Pampore tehsil in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The soldier allegedly used his service rifle to end his life, officials said. Local officials and law enforcement have initiated an investigation to uncover the circumstances and reasons behind this tragic event, they said.
“Police have taken cognizance of the incident and investigation has been started to find out the reason for the soldier taking the extreme step”, officials said.
While the soldier’s identity and personal details were not immediately released, officials said it was essential for them to understand the factors that have driven him to take such an extreme step.
The Incidents like these indicate the psychological and emotional challenges faced by individuals in the armed forces, who often endure high levels of stress and trauma in their line of duty.
