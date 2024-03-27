Lok Sabha elections: Police, excise teams told to check liquor supply

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, March 26

To keep a close watch on the supply and transportation of liquor in the district, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Amit Kumar Panchal today directed police and excise officials for carrying out joint operation at hotspots.

Chairing a joint meeting of excise and police officials in view of the Lok Sabha elections, DC Panchal said stringent action must be taken against those indulged in illicit liquor trade to lure voters.

He said the supply and transportation of liquor in the district should be under check so that none could play with the sentiments of electorates. If any case of illicit liquor/lahan comes to the notice of officials, immediate action should be ensured as per the directions of the ECI.

Stressing that the teams should further intensify their searches in the hotspot areas, Deputy Commissioner instructed the SDMs and DSPs, along with excise officials, to keep a special vigil in their areas.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kapurthala #Lok Sabha