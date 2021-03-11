Vinay Jain on being a part of YRKKH

Vinay Jain plays the role of Harsh Vardhan Birla in popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH).

The actor has a fantastic body of work and has been a part of a number of popular TV shows such as Ishq Subhan Allah, Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman, Parvarish 2 and others.

Speaking of his journey, he says, “Having worked in varied mediums like theatre, television and film for over two decades, my greatest learning has been that in order to survive in this unpredictable profession one has to develop great reserves of patience, resilience, perseverance and also adaptability.”

Enjoying his stint with YRKKH, the actor shares that the response around the show and his character has been overwhelming. He says, “I am deeply humbled and grateful for the wholehearted response that I have received from all quarters. I have had a long and hallowed association with Rajan Shahi. I played the lead in his very first directorial venture and have subsequently worked in a number of his productions.”