35 sewer connections of vehras snapped

Ludhiana, June 2
The Municipal Corporation on Thursday disconnected 35 illegal sewer connections of vehras in MC’s Zone B, Zone C and Zone D areas.
MC’s Superintending Engineer Rajinder Singh said sewer connections of eight more vehras had been disconnected at Durga Colony today. The MC had snapped 11 such connections in the same area yesterday.
He said the civic body disconnected sewer connections of seven vehras in Subash Nagar and five connections in Bhagat Singh Colony in the jurisdiction of MC’s Zone B.
MC’s Additional Commissioner Rishipal Singh also inspected the ongoing drive to check the sewerage connections of vehras.
According to information, a large number of migrant labourers stay in rented rooms in such vehras. The sanitary conditions at most vehras are not good. But, the labourers commonly prefer to stay there as they can’t afford to pay for better accommodation.
MC’s Superintending Engineer Ravinder Garg said 11 sewerage connections of vehras were disconnected at Shanti Nagar in Zone C today. Besides, five sewer connections of vehras at Punjabi Bagh in Zone D were also snapped. Meanwhile, the MC disconnected illegal sewerage connection of a colony in Ward 29.
