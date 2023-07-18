Health Dept conducts door-to-door survey

Ludhiana, July 17
The Health Department has started a door-to-door survey of flood-hit areas around the Buddha Nullah to keep a check on waterborne and vector-borne diseases.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said stagnant water could lead to water or vector-borne diseases. People had been complaining of stomach ache, vomiting, fever from these areas. Health teams had distributed ORS packets and necessary medicines to the residents.
Health camps are also being held in the areas. Teams are educating people regarding necessary precautions to be taken.
Meanwhile, a representation of the Ludhiana branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) met the Civil Surgeon today and offered their services in flood-affected areas of Ludhiana district and adjoining districts of Nawanshahr and Fatehgarh Sahib.
Ten teams have been formed, each with an ambulance, a medical officer, nursing staff, pharmacist, ward helpers and required medicines and other logistics.
A cheque for Rs 1 lakh was also given to the CM Relief Fund by the IMA, Ludhiana.
