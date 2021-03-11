Fire norms violations: Notice issued to 9 tuition centres in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 2

The Fire Department has started checking the fire norms violations by commercial establishments in the city.

A special checking drive was conducted in Model Town Extension and notices were issued to nine tuition centres. The drive is the continuation of the public notices issued by the department in March this year in which they had warned all the industrial and commercial establishments to make necessary fire arrangements and take NOC from the Fire Department.

Fire station officer Maninder Singh and sub-fire officer Navrang Singh had visited several tuition centres, including the IELTS training centres and notices, were issued to those where they didn’t find adequate fire arrangements.

“We have given two days to the violators for starting the process of making fire arrangements. After that fire officials will again conduct a surprise checking and if any establishment is found running without arrangements, then apart from levying a penalty of Rs 50,000, establishments can also be sealed,” said Maninder.