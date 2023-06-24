4 Bills passed by Assembly sent to Legal Remembrancer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 23

The four Bills passed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha earlier this week, that created a political furore, have been signed by Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and sent to the Legal Remembrancer (LR).

According to information available with The Tribune, the Bills —Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Punjab Police (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Punjab Affiliated Colleges (Security of Service Amendment) Bill, 2023, and Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, — will be examined by the LR, before these are forwarded to the Governor for his consent.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has already said that he would get the Bills examined for their constitutional validity before taking decision on them.

Sources in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha said since the Bills had to be printed again on a superior quality paper after a thorough proof reading it took time to send these to the LR.

They said the resolution on rural development fund passed by the Vidhan Sabha had been sent to the Chief Secretary today and would forwarded to the Centre.