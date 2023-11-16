Mother Teacher School, Barnala

The school organised a workshop for Class III to VIII, where students learnt to create beautiful decorative candles. Students were guided through the process of melting wax, adding colours and making unique candle designs. It was not just an educational activity, but also a fun and creative way for students to express themselves. The workshop provided students with hands-on experience in the art of candle-making, helping them to develop practical skills. Students also learned about the history and cultural significance of candles in various traditions.
