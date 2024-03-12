“A really happy moment for us...”: BCCI vice-president on Pant being declared fit for IPL

ANI

New Delhi, March 12

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla expressed happiness at star Indian player Rishabh Pant being declared fit to play as a wicketkeeper-batter in Indian Premier League (IPL) starting from March 22 and expressed hope that the attacking left-hander will perform well.

BCCI on Tuesday gave a major update on Rishabh Pant’s recovery from injury and said that the wicketkeeper batter has been declared fit to take part in the upcoming IPL 2024. The India wicketkeeper batter missed IPL 2023 after suffering multiple injuries in a horrific car accident on December 30, 2022. He even missed ICC Cricket World Cup last year at home.

Shukla said, “Rishabh Pant has been declared fit for batting and wicketkeeping. He was injured in an accident. BCCI provided all possible help to him and now he is coming back on the ground. It is a matter of happiness for us since he is a great player. We hope he will perform very well in the future. The selectors will take a call on the T20 World Cup team and Rishabh’s place in it, as of now he is fit for IPL and we are happy about it.”

BCCI took to their official X account and stated that after taking part in an extensive 14-month recovery process Pant has been given the green signal to take part in IPL 2024.

“After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30, 2022, @RishabhPant17 has now been declared fit as a wicketkeeper batter for the upcoming #TATA@IPL 2024,” BCCI wrote.

