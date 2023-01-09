Uorfi Javed 'finally meets her grandfather' Javed Akhtar

ANI
Mumbai, January 9
Any avid social media user would be aware how many times internet sensation Urfi Javed was referred to as veteran poet-lyricist, Javed Akhtar's relative -- possibly due to the word 'Javed' in their names.
Finally, the two came face to face on Sunday as Urfi bumped into Javed Akhtar and jokingly called the latter her 'grandfather'.
Taking to Twitter, Urfi shared a photograph with Javed Akhtar. In the image, the poet-lyricist is seen wearing a grey kurta paired with a black shawl. Urfi is seen wearing a blue overcoat.
"Finally met my grandfather today. Also, he is a legend, right in the morning so many people lined up for selfies, but he did not refuse anyone, chatted with everyone with a smile. He was so warm! I am in awe," Urfi captioned the post. She also dropped laughing emoji while sharing the photos.
Finally I met my grandfather 😛@Javedakhtarjadu pic.twitter.com/diij2RPfGX— Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 8, 2023
In 2021, Javed Akhtar's wife and veteran actress Shabana Azmi issued a clarification amid speculations online about Urfi's rumoured related to Javed Akhtar.
"She is not related to us in any way. Stop spreading lies," Azmi had tweeted.
Urfi, who has always been in the news for her unique fashion choices, revealed that she is "allergic to clothes".
A few days ago, she dropped a video in which she revealed that she got boils on her body after wearing some woollen clothes and captioned it, "I am literally allergic to clothes".
"So now you guys know right why I don't wear clothes. I have this serious condition. My body starts reacting after wearing clothes. The proof is there. So that's why main itna nangi rehti hoon (So that's why I prefer being nude)," Urfi revealed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...