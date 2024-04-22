Farmers’ issues affecting poll campaign in Hisar, Sirsa

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 21

Farmers’ issues are dominating the speeches delivered during campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls, especially in the rural segment. Though the ruling BJP claims otherwise, there is resentment among people who seem unhappy over handling of the farmers’ issues by the government.

Report registered The police have registered a report (kalandra) against 11 farmers under Sections 107 and 150 of the CrPC. They had resorted to protest against BJP candidate in Narnaund town on April 11.

Farmer activists have been confronting the BJP candidates in Hisar and Sirsa districts with their questions regarding the promises made by the Central Government and stringent measures taken by the government to prevent farmers from going to Delhi.

Ranjit Singh, a BJP candidate, was confronted by some youths in Nalwa village when he talked about construction of water channels for irrigating fields. When a villager denied this, Singh asked him to leave the venue. The video of the incident also went viral on the social media today.

Wazir Singh, a resident of Milakpur village of Narnaund subdivision, said, “Farmer activists are raising valid questions. This is the most appropriate time to confront ruling politicians. Farmers have been suffering due to adverse occupational circumstances for the last many years. Though the BJP government promised to double the income of farmers by 2022, it remains unfulfilled.”

Anil Gorchi, an activist of a farmers’ organisation Pagri Sambhal Jatta, said, “Asking questions to leaders is our democratic right. We are exercising our right and will continue to do so.”

“We will question former BJP MP Brijendra Singh, who joined the Congress recently. He cannot escape from his accountability as he is one of the signatories to the three black laws regarding farming. A political expert said this was for the first time that he had seen farmers’ issues genuinely dominating the poll scene.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Hisar #Lok Sabha #Sirsa