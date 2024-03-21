Man gets life imprisonment for killing mother over liquor in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, March 20

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Naresh Kumar Singhal on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to a person for allegedly killing his mother in Rajapur village of the district in 2020. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him. District Attorney Rajesh Chaudhary said the incident was reported to the police on August 17, 2020.

The deceased was identified as Krishna, wife of Jaipal of Rajapur village. Rajbeer, the elder son of the deceased, in his complaint to the police, stated he was a labourer and his father Jaipal was living in Gohana. He stated that his younger brother Krishan was used to drinking liquor. Rajbeer stated that the house owner’s son, Yogesh Kumar, informed him that Krishan had murdered their mother with a sharp-edged weapon. When he reached home, he saw his mother lying in a pool of blood.

Later, it was revealed that Krishan had demanded money for liquor from her mother, but she had refused. In a fit of anger, Krishan attacked his mother with a sharp-edged weapon and ran away. Following the complaint, the Sadar police registered a case and after arresting Krishan, produced him in the court.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panipat