Old rivalry between transporters led to double murder at Khandsa: Probe

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, April 19

The double murder that took place in Khandsa village yesterday was the result of an old rivalry between two transporters, a police investigation has found. Two separate FIRs of murder were registered yesterday at the Sector 37 police station and three special teams have been formed to probe the case.

Panic grips village Panic has gripped Khandsa village after the double murder. Some residents of the village are already lodged in jail and the police are investigating a potential jail connection in the double murder

The police are also trying to know how an illegal weapon was made available to kill Sunil on Thursday

A fight had ensued between two neighbours on Thursday, in which Dinesh, a driver, had opened fire at Sunil Fauji, a retired army man. Sohit, a kin of Fauji, had later beaten Dinesh to death. The police are searching for Sohit, who fled the spot after killing Dinesh.

Sunil's son has named 21 people, while the father of Dinesh has alleged the involvement of four persons in the incident. All suspects mentioned in the two FIRs — all of them residents of Khandsa and surrounding villages — are at large.

A senior police officer said there was an altercation between the duo a day earlier, in which Sunil had slapped Dinesh. The police have found that there was an another suspect involved in the conspiracy to murder Sunil.

The police today handed over the bodies to their kin after conducting autopsies. According to the police, deceased Sunil had five bullets in his body, while Dinesh was beaten to death. The police have so far not received information about anyone else being injured during the fight.

“During investigation, it was found that Sunil had a dispute with his neighbour over transport business. Dinesh was working with a transporter, who had also reached there during the fight," the official added.

“Three separate teams of crime units are conducting raids to nab the suspects in the double murder. They will be arrested soon," said Vijay Pratap Singh, DCP (Crime).

