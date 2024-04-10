Residents relieved as repair of highway begins in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, April 9

Residents of Pratap Nagar town heaved a sigh of relief after the repair work of a badly damaged stretch of the Jagadhri-Paonta Sahib national highway was started in Pratap Nagar town of the district today.

Was damaged due to sewage overflow Residents say the issue of a choked drain should also be addressed as sewage overflow had caused damage to this particular section of the Jagadhri-Paonta Sahib highway.

The work has been undertaken by the company which is carrying out the highway’s four-laning project.

Residents said the stretch had been damaged due to the overflow of sewage. Big potholes had developed on the road, causing inconvenience to commuters and shopkeepers of the area. A local shopkeeper, Biram Bharti, said they were forced to live in unhygienic conditions as a foul smell emanated from the sewage on the road all the time.

“Besides commuters, the stagnant sewage was adversely affecting shopkeepers as customers avoided coming to our shops,” said Biram Bharti.

The sewage is overflowing on to the stretch due to a choked drain along the NH.

“It is good that the repair work of this stretch has started but the authorities concerned should streamline the drainage system too ,” said Jasbir Singh, another resident of the town.

#Paonta Sahib #Yamunanagar