Sirsa: Man held with illegal weapon

Our Correspondent

Sirsa: The district police nabbed a youth near the railway crossing in the bus stand area with an illegal country-made pistol on Tuesday night. The police recovered a country-made .12-bore pistol and six live cartridges from the accused, who has been identified as Akashdeep, a resident of Bedi Nagar, Moga, Punjab.

