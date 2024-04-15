Two booked for duping father-son of Rs 33 lakh

Tribune News Service

Panipat, April 14

The police have booked two persons for allegedly duping Satyawan, a resident of Naultha village of Panipat district, of Rs 33.60 lakh on the pretext of sending his son to Germany and provide him a job there. The agents forced the youth to stay in the jungles of Belarus, but he managed to return to India.

Satyawan said his neighbour Kamal lured him by telling him that he knew people who sent youth abroad and provided them jobs there. Kamal took Satyawan to one Satnam, who promised to send Sachin to Russia. After that, one Shyam Lal from Munak told Satyawan that he would help send Sachin to Germany and demanded Rs 8 lakh for it.

After that, Sachin was taken to Belarus, where he had to pay more money. But he didn’t reach Germany and had to live in forests of Belarus for months. However, he managed to return to India. When he and Satyawan demanded money from Satnam and Shyam Lal, they threatened to kill Sachin. The Israna police have registered a case under sections of the IPC.

