EC notice to MC over road work during poll code

Shimla, May 7
The Election Commission has issued a notice to the Shimla Municipal Corporation for starting the decongestion work of Chhota Shimla-Shanan road during the model code of conduct (MCC).
The action came after the corporation initiated the first phase of road widening work at the cast Rs 1.06 crore. The commission has sought a written reply from the MC over starting the work when the poll code is in place.
Shimla MC Mayor Surender Chauhan said the tender for the decongestion of the said road was awarded to the contractor before the implementation of the MCC and the construction work was also going on before the implementation of the poll code. “I had also visited the construction site recently to take stock of the work. However, the corporation will submit its reply to the EC soon,” he said.
The corporation had started the decongestion work of Chhota Shimla to Shanan road in order to reduce traffic jams in the town. Once the work is complete, traffic on Circular Road is expected to come down.
