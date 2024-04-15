Himachal Day: Governor, CM greet people

Shimla, April 14
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday greeted the people of Him-achal Pradesh on the occasion of the 77th Himachal Day. The Governor said Himachal Pradesh, affectionately known as Dev Bhoomi, was endowed with immense natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.
He praised the simplicity and hard work of the
people, acknowledging their contribution to the state’s development.
In his message, CM Sukhu emphasised the unity and resilience, urging the populace to embrace progress while preserving the state’s unique cultural heritage.
