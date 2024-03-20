INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP submits memo to CEO on ‘poll code violations’ by Himachal Government

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 19

The BJP Legislature Party led by Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today submitted a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) regarding violations of the model code of conduct.

Thakur, while addressing mediapersons here, said, “The Himachal Government has violated the model code of conduct with impunity, not once but several times. Before the 2022 Assembly elections, the Congress had promised Rs 1,500 per month to every woman between the 18 to 60 years of age in the very first Cabinet but not fulfilled it till now.”

He said that five days after the Budget was passed, the Chief Minister suddenly announced the grant of Rs 1,500 per month to all women from April 1, which had no mention in the 2024-25 Budget. He added, “Women are being made to fill a form similar to the one the Congress had got filled before the 2022 Assembly elections. As such, we complained to the Election Commission of India by submitting a memorandum to the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) that the process of getting the forms for Rs 1,500 filled must be stopped.”

He also pointed out that the hoardings and boards of several government schemes with pictures of the Chief Minister and ministers were still at display at several places in the state.

Thakur said, “What is most surprising is that some officials are getting removed the hoardings of Lord Ram and the Ram Temple put up by private individuals though no party or party symbol is mentioned on them.” He warned the officials concerned not to cross the line and act independently without succumbing to pressure.

The former Chief Minister accused the government of cheating the women of the state by promising Rs 1,500 grant per month, a poll guarantee that the Congress had failed to fulfil after the 2022 Assembly elections. The 22 lakh women in the state should have been given the benefit with a budgetary provision of Rs 4,000 crore every year, he added.

He said that the state government had lost the moral right to continue in power, as it took hasty and laughable decisions in Cabinet meetings just before the byelections were announced.

Thakur said, “Never before such a ‘tamasha’ in running the government has been seen. At times, Cabinet meetings were not held even once a month but later these were held every day and even twice a day.”

He said, “The state government took a hasty decision to make political appointments. This clearly shows that the government knows that its days are numbered and so it is trying to oblige everyone, left and right.” The Rajya Sabha elections were a proof of the resentment among the Congress cadres and humiliation suffered by the MLAs, he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Jai Ram Thakur #Shimla