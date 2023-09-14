Cardano (ADA) Continues Facing Challenges With Cardax Shutdown, Tron (TRX) and Pomerdoge (POMD) on an Upswing

Recently, developments surrounding Cardano (ADA), including the Cardax exchange shutdown, have caused its value to plummet. Meanwhile, Tron (TRX) and Pomerdoge (POMD) are experiencing positive trends. Keep reading as this article dives into these developments in greater detail.

Cardano (ADA): Cardax Exchange Shutdown

Cardano (ADA), a blockchain platform known for its focus on sustainability, recently faced a setback with the Cardax exchange shutdown. Cardax, a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Cardano blockchain, has generated significant attention within the Cardano community.

However, Cardax's decision to cease operations came as a result of the evolving regulatory landscape and challenges related to adoption. As a matter of fact, Cardax has made it known that it would stop operating in September and gradually phase out its native token, CDX.

Nevertheless, many in the crypto community believe that Cardano's long-term potential extends far beyond the fate of a single exchange. Cardax's closure may be a setback, but it doesn't overshadow the bright future Cardano envisions for DeFi. Therefore, market analysts predict that the Cardano price will reach $0.37 within Q4 of 2023.

Tron (TRX): On an Upswing

On a more positive note, Tron (TRX), another blockchain platform emphasizing high throughput and scalability, has been experiencing positive momentum. Tron's growth has been attributed to several factors, including its robust ecosystem and numerous dApps.

One notable development is the growing dominance of the Tether (USDT) stablecoin within the Tron ecosystem. USDT has become the most dominant cryptocurrency by demand and activity within the Tron network. This increased usage of USDT on Tron reflects its utility as a stable digital asset for transactions and trading.

Due to all these reasons, market analysts remain bullish on the Tron coin. Thus, they forecast that the Tron price will sit between $0.088 and $0.100 by the end of 2023.

Pomerdoge (POMD): Gains Traction

Pomerdoge (POMD), a rising presale star in the crypto space, has been making waves with its unique crypto P2E game. At its core, Pomerdoge is a revolutionary P2E game that aims to connect players worldwide, fostering interaction while offering a fun and competitive gaming experience.

Pomergame offers a unique concept, bringing players worldwide together for interactive and competitive gameplay. Participants are rewarded for playing Pomergame, allowing them to build up their in-game characters to elite levels and create custom items for their avatars.

Additionally, Pomergame offers a collection of 7,777 NFTs, each with intriguing benefits that are not yet known. To participate in this exciting world, individuals must own POMD tokens, making Pomergame an engaging fusion of gaming and cryptocurrency.

Currently, Pomerdoge offers the POMD native token at a discount price. These tokens are your ticket to the Pomerdoge world, allowing you to purchase in-game assets and participate in battles. Currently, one POMD token costs only $0.014 as it is in Phase One of its presale. But, experts state this price may surge up to 17x before the presale is over due to high demand.

