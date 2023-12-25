Address root cause of terror, Farooq urges Centre

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 24

Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said terrorism would not end until the Union government addresses its root cause.

“There is a need to find ways to address the root cause of terrorism. Army and police cannot finish it as we have seen during the recent killings,” he said. He said the common people of J&K should know that bloodshed is futile as innocent lives are being lost every day.

He was talking to media after a book release event in Jammu. He said the claims of normalcy were untrue as terror incidents are on the rise with every passing day.

Slamming the BJP, Abdullah said, “Shouting normalcy or propagating tourist arrivals as peace will not finish terrorism which is still alive. They were claiming that terrorism has finished with the abrogation of Article 370 (in 2019) but four years down the line, terrorism is still there and will not finish till we try to understand its root cause,” he said.

