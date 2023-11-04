Congress, NC, CPI(M) slam J-K Admin for warning employees against protests

PTI

Srinagar, November 4

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have criticised the Jammu and Kashmir Administration’s order warning its employees of disciplinary action if they resort to demonstrations and strikes, and have demanded its rollback.

The parties described the prohibition of demonstrations and strikes, and the warning as injustice, outrageous, and assault on the constitutional rights of employees.

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said it was an injustice with the employees, and appealed to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to look into the issue, asserting that employees should be given their rights.

“I think this is injustice with them. The NC stands with them and we appeal to the government to give them what is their basic right.

“If those who run the government don’t work, then how will the government function? I appeal to the LG to see to it and try to get rid of the difficulties of the employees,” Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti described the order as “outrageous”, saying it reeks of a dictatorial mindset.

“LG admin’s blanket ban on peaceful protests by government employees reeks of a dictatorial mindset. Stifling voices of reason in a democracy is unacceptable. Threatening them with dire consequences and disciplinary action is outrageous,” Mufti said on X.

Reacting to the order, senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said it was yet another assault on the constitutional rights of employees.

“The order contravenes the ILO conventions to which India is a party. Government employees only stage demonstrations and rallies when their legitimate and just demands are not fulfilled. The directive is yet another assault on the employees’ and workers’ constitutional rights,” Tarigami said.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), led by former Union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, said it was a brazen attempt to choke the voices of dissent and the freedom of expression.

“The dictation from the LG office to thousands of employees fighting democratically and peacefully for their genuine rights is a brazen attempt to choke the voices of dissent and freedom of expression as enshrined in our constitution,” chief spokesperson, DPAP, Salman Nizami, said.

He said no democracy can ever endorse such dictates, and asked the LG to revoke the ban and allow democracy to thrive.

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference chief Sajad Lone said the order was shameful.

“Curtailing dissent like this is shameful. Nowhere else in the country is such a directive in place, but they (government) have made this (J-K) a laboratory,” Lone said.

Expressing concern over the order, J-K Apni Party state secretary Muntazir Mohiuddin said it was “totally undemocratic and unconstitutional”.

The Union Territory Administration warned the employees on Friday of disciplinary action if they resort to demonstrations and strikes.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971 make it clear that no government employee shall resort to or, in any way, abet any form of strike in connection with any matter pertaining to his service or the service of any other government employee, an order by the government said.

“The aforesaid provision of law is not merely declaratory in nature and shall definitely entail consequences in the event of any such employee found immersive in such acts,” the order said.

#Congress #Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar