 Congress, NC, CPI(M) slam J-K Admin for warning employees against protests : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Congress, NC, CPI(M) slam J-K Admin for warning employees against protests

Congress, NC, CPI(M) slam J-K Admin for warning employees against protests

Parties describe the order as ‘outrageous’

Congress, NC, CPI(M) slam J-K Admin for warning employees against protests

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah appeals to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to look into the issue. PTI file



PTI

Srinagar, November 4

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have criticised the Jammu and Kashmir Administration’s order warning its employees of disciplinary action if they resort to demonstrations and strikes, and have demanded its rollback.

The parties described the prohibition of demonstrations and strikes, and the warning as injustice, outrageous, and assault on the constitutional rights of employees.

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said it was an injustice with the employees, and appealed to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to look into the issue, asserting that employees should be given their rights.

“I think this is injustice with them. The NC stands with them and we appeal to the government to give them what is their basic right.

“If those who run the government don’t work, then how will the government function? I appeal to the LG to see to it and try to get rid of the difficulties of the employees,” Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti described the order as “outrageous”, saying it reeks of a dictatorial mindset.

“LG admin’s blanket ban on peaceful protests by government employees reeks of a dictatorial mindset. Stifling voices of reason in a democracy is unacceptable. Threatening them with dire consequences and disciplinary action is outrageous,” Mufti said on X.

Reacting to the order, senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said it was yet another assault on the constitutional rights of employees.

“The order contravenes the ILO conventions to which India is a party. Government employees only stage demonstrations and rallies when their legitimate and just demands are not fulfilled. The directive is yet another assault on the employees’ and workers’ constitutional rights,” Tarigami said.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), led by former Union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, said it was a brazen attempt to choke the voices of dissent and the freedom of expression.

“The dictation from the LG office to thousands of employees fighting democratically and peacefully for their genuine rights is a brazen attempt to choke the voices of dissent and freedom of expression as enshrined in our constitution,” chief spokesperson, DPAP, Salman Nizami, said.

He said no democracy can ever endorse such dictates, and asked the LG to revoke the ban and allow democracy to thrive.

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference chief Sajad Lone said the order was shameful.

“Curtailing dissent like this is shameful. Nowhere else in the country is such a directive in place, but they (government) have made this (J-K) a laboratory,” Lone said.

Expressing concern over the order, J-K Apni Party state secretary Muntazir Mohiuddin said it was “totally undemocratic and unconstitutional”.

The Union Territory Administration warned the employees on Friday of disciplinary action if they resort to demonstrations and strikes.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971 make it clear that no government employee shall resort to or, in any way, abet any form of strike in connection with any matter pertaining to his service or the service of any other government employee, an order by the government said.

“The aforesaid provision of law is not merely declaratory in nature and shall definitely entail consequences in the event of any such employee found immersive in such acts,” the order said.

#Congress #Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Militants attack Pakistan Air Force training base in Punjab province, 9 terrorists ‘sent to hell’: Army

2
Himachal

IIT-Mandi officials booked under SC/ST Act

3
World

143 people killed as strong earthquake jolts Nepal's mountainous western region

4
Punjab

'Ensure prompt land acquisition for NHAI': High Court issues 8 commandments

5
Punjab

Youngsters prefer menial jobs in Canada over staying back

6
J & K

Glad that stupid decision of INDIA bloc to boycott TV anchors died its own death: Omar Abdullah

7
Trending

'Maafi bhi tayar rakhe..': Elvish Yadav hits back at Maneka Gandhi following snake venom claims

8
Himachal

Work on 9-km NHPC tunnel completed after 23-year delay

9
Diaspora

Legislation in US Congress to phase out country quota for green cards; capture unused visas for nurses and doctors

10
Haryana

Haryana pharma company owner gifts cars to employees on Diwali; calls them 'celebrities, stars'

Don't Miss

View All
Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

Top News

At least 69 dead as strong quake rocks northwestern Nepal, officials say toll expected to rise

143 people killed as strong earthquake jolts Nepal's mountainous western region

Impact of the quake was felt in Kathmandu and surrounding di...

Pakistan air force base attacked; 3 militants killed

Militants attack Pakistan Air Force training base in Punjab province, 9 terrorists ‘sent to hell’: Army

The attack comes hours after a series of terror strikes kill...

Haryana minister slams Punjab govt over stubble-burning; AAP hits back

Haryana minister slams Punjab govt over stubble-burning; AAP hits back

In his post on X, Dalal shares statistics of farm fires in P...

Delhi’s pollution crisis: Marginal dip in levels as haze persists, health concerns rise

Delhi’s pollution crisis: Marginal dip in levels as haze persists, health concerns rise

Increase in respiratory and eye problems among children and ...

Navy sailor dies in Chetak helicopter accident at naval base in Kochi

Navy sailor dies in Chetak helicopter accident at naval base in Kochi

‘Board of Inquiry’ ordered to investigate the cause of accid...


Cities

View All

Decline in farm fires fails to bring relief as city’s AQI level reaches unhealthy 164

Decline in farm fires fails to bring relief as city’s AQI level reaches unhealthy 164

Ward watch: Pre-Partition Sharifpura faces problem of choked sewer, contaminated water supply

Special camps to register voters for SGPC elections

Narcotics, drone recovered from villages in border belt

337 kg spurious khoya seized, destroyed

2 hurt in Bathinda firing incident

2 hurt in Bathinda firing incident

Punjab farm fire cases inch towards 2K, Sangrur tops the chart

Bathinda murder suspect among 3 held after Zirakpur encounter

Hike in stipend: Day 3: PU dental students refuse to budge, kickstart hunger strike

Hike in stipend: Day 3: PU dental students refuse to budge, kickstart hunger strike

EO order imposing misuse charges on SCO quashed

Cook awarded life term in POCSO case

Haryana pharma company owner gifts cars to employees on Diwali; calls them 'celebrities, stars'

No licence, Elante eatery fined Rs 2 lakh

Delhi’s pollution crisis: Marginal dip in levels as haze persists, health concerns rise

Delhi’s pollution crisis: Marginal dip in levels as haze persists, health concerns rise

Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi’s Bawana

Delhi records 'severe' air quality

69% air pollution in Delhi comes from neighbouring states, claims minister

Delhi Govt, Centre haven't done enough, says Congress

Jalandhar’s air quality enters red zone

Jalandhar’s air quality enters red zone

ADCs take stock of stubble burning in Nakodar, Phillaur

Speeding Mercedes injures pedestrian

Surjit Hockey meet: Gurjinder Singh’s hat-trick helps Indian Oil Mumbai lift title

Ex-councillor takes up issue of defunct street lights with Jalandhar MC

111 farmers fined for burning stubble

111 farmers fined for burning stubble

Factory employee concocts loot story, land in police net

24 fresh dengue cases in district

Drive to remove waste from vulnerable points begins

Youngster dies of 'heart attack' amid scuffle at Jammu Colony

Have grievance? Directly call MC officials for early redressal

Have grievance? Directly call MC officials for early redressal

Health Minister presides over dengue review meet with officials

Another term for Virk as PUTA president

Stubble burning: BKU leaders warn officials against 'harassing' farmers

Farm fires near13K in Punjab, AQI worse than 2022