Woman killed, 5 injured in Kathua road accident

IANS

Kathua/Jammu: A 41-year-old woman was killed and five people, including her husband, were injured in a multiple-vehicle collision in Kathua district on Sunday, a police official said. The accident took place at Dayala Chak along Jammu-Pathankot highway apparently due to over-speeding by two passenger buses, the official said. One of the buses hit two motorcycles before hitting the other bus, the official said, adding that four more private cars crashed with the buses at the scene. Manjeet Kour, a resident of Panthkot, who was travelling on a motorcycle along with her husband, succumbed to injuries on way to hospital, the official said. The condition of her husband was stated to be “critical”, the official said. Four more persons, including two motorcyclists, were also injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital, Kathua, the official said. PTI

Properties of three POs seized in Baramulla

Srinagar: Authorities in Baramulla district on Sunday attached properties worth crores of three proclaimed offenders. “After obtaining attachment order from the court in Uri, land measuring 39 kanals and 15 marlas worth crores belonging to proclaimed offenders who have exfiltrated to PoK, namely Mohd Lateef, Sadar Din and Aziz Din, has been attached. “The property was identified as belonging to the proclaimed offenders during the course of investigation/ enquiry conducted by police,” officials said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kathua #Pathankot