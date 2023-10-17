Transport minister cracks whip on buses violating rules

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 16

Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Monday conducted a surprise checking in and around Jalandhar bus stand. During checking two buses operating without valid documents were impounded. Challans were issued to 21 buses for various violations. Two government buses were also challaned for plying on unscheduled routes.

Company did not have permit After checking the UP and Bihar-bound overloaded buses plying from the bus stand periphery, the minister went to the office of the Indo- Canadian Transport Company partly owned by the Badal family. The minister did not enter the office premises, but he and his staff checked a bus parked outside. Since the company had not taken due permit for ferrying tourists a day before as required for any vehicle, the minister asked officials to issue challan to the firm. The company ferries passengers, mostly NRIs having direct access to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, after charging exorbitant fare while harming the interests of the Punjab Roadways that sells tickets at low price for its buses, but does not have a direct passage to the airport terminal.

During the drive around Jalandhar bus stand, at Kishangarh on the Jalandhar-Pathankot road and Kartarpur on the Jalandhar-Amritsar road, a total of 56 buses were checked by Bhullar and his team for ensuring safety of passengers and compliance of rules by vehicles and their drivers on roads.

A bus operated by Vijay Bus Service was issued Rs 50,000 challan for operating without necessary permissions of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA). Another bus operated by Khaira Sleepers was issued Rs 50,000 challan for ferrying passengers beyond capacity.

Apart from this, a bus of Indo-Canadian Transport Company was fined Rs 10,000 for operating in violation of permit rules.

Besides, challans of over Rs 2 lakh were served to 18 private buses for violating traffic regulations, which included three vehicles of Kartar Bus, two each of Patiala Express and Patiala Highways and one each of Nijjar Mini Bus, Parkash Bus, Libra Bus, Sekhupura Bus Service, Narwal Bus, Bai Ji Transport and Rajguru, while two buses of Pyar Bus and Kartar Bus Service, sans proper documents, were impounded on the spot.

During checking at Kartarpur, the Transport Minister noticed two Punjab Roadways buses (bearing registration Nos. PB-08-EC 4529 and PB-65-AT 0543) passing over a bridge instead of the scheduled beneath-route. Drivers of both buses were challaned for plying on unscheduled routes.

Bhullar said his commitment was to prevent plying of any bus without proper documents and permit and ensuring safety of passengers and other road users.

He said surprise checking would continue in the future too. He also directed officials to issue challan and impound any bus plying in violation of the norms.

Bhullar said the enforcement of regulations was important to safeguard well-being of the public and maintaining order on roads.

