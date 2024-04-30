Weekend of Wellness held

Jalandhar, April 29
CT Group, in partnership with the commissionerate police and district administration, hosted the ‘’Weekend of Wellness’’ (WOW) event, aimed at promoting health and fitness while raising awareness about voting rights ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Held at Model Town in the early morning, the event received an overwhelming response from residents and brought together fitness enthusiasts, social activists, and various cycling and running clubs from the region, including hawk riders, sky riders, alert gym, and Aakhri Umeed NGO.
Special guests such as MTV Roadie Balraj Singh and social activist Anjali Dada shared valuable insights on fitness and healthy living.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case
The report, citing unnamed sources, named a RAW officer in c...
Excise 'scam': After questions on Arvind Kejriwal’s non-appearance before ED, Supreme Court to resume hearing on his plea today
The Bench had asked why the AAP leader did not move a bail a...
9 Colombian soldiers dead in army helicopter crash
The helicopter was taking supplies to a municipality that re...
Uttarakhand suspends licence of 14 products made by Ramdev’s firm Patanjali
Drug regulator took action over misleading ads