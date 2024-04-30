Weekend of Wellness held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 29

CT Group, in partnership with the commissionerate police and district administration, hosted the ‘’Weekend of Wellness’’ (WOW) event, aimed at promoting health and fitness while raising awareness about voting rights ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Held at Model Town in the early morning, the event received an overwhelming response from residents and brought together fitness enthusiasts, social activists, and various cycling and running clubs from the region, including hawk riders, sky riders, alert gym, and Aakhri Umeed NGO.

Special guests such as MTV Roadie Balraj Singh and social activist Anjali Dada shared valuable insights on fitness and healthy living.

