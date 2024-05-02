Manoj looks fierce in 'Bhaiyya Ji' poster

ANI

Makers of the upcoming film Bhaiyya Ji, starring Manoj Bajpayee, have unveiled a new poster. Taking to Instagram, Bajpayee treated fans with a new poster of his intense avatar.

Sharing the posters, he wrote, “Pratishodh ka nivedan lekar aa rahe hain Bhaiyya Ji, 24th May se aapke nazdeeki cinema-gharon mein.#BhaiyyaJi #MB100.”

Recently, the makers unveiled the first song Baagh Ka Kareja. It is sung and composed by Manoj Tiwari, with lyrics penned by Dr Sagar and music by Aditya Dev. On Bajpayee’s birthday, the makers treated fans with a glimpse of the song.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film. It begins with a group of men trying to kill someone. But, they fail miserably. Later, when the final attempt to kill the person has been taken, he wakes up scaring the men away. Bhaiyya Ji is Manoj’s 100th film, which is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, and Shael Oswal, among others.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Instagram