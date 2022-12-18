Actor Armaan Ralhan collaborates with SLB for song, Tujhe Bhi Chand

The very talented Armaan Ralhan, who is reportedly all set to be a part of action drama series Shoorveer 2, has now collaborated with legendary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the very first time for the music album, Sukoon. Armaan has featured in the track Tujhe Bhi Chand co-starring Zoya Hussain. It is sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

Armaan ‘s presence in the track has won him appreciation from netizens. The song is about the tale of love and hope. Shreya Ghoshal ‘s voice sets the perfect mood and feel. It is directed by Dheer Momaya.