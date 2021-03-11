Exam stress can give toothache: Experts

Ludhiana, April 30

Are you appearing for your exams? Are you having a toothache? Well, there are chances that this is stress related toothache and not necessarily due to any oral health issues.

With CBSE Class X and XII term two board exams going on these days, students are facing a lot of stress. Some are even unaware that they are going through stress and it has started affecting their oral health. Many youngsters are experiencing stress related toothache.

Stress usually manifests itself in the oral cavity due to nerves. Stress and toothache often go hand in hand and increase over the time if the problem is not solved.

Dr Vikram Bali, secretary of the Ludhiana unit of the Indian Dental Association, said he had been receiving patients, who complained of stress related toothache. “Continuous stress can develop few habits as grinding or clenching of teeth. These habits create extra pressure on the muscle holding the jaw in place that eventually results in muscle spasm. The pain radiates to the teeth and the affected person is not aware of these habits,” said Dr Bali

“All such patients are given minimal treatment required and then referred to a psychiatrist or asked to meet their school counsellor as the problem lies with them being anxious and not mainly the toothache,” Dr Bali added.

“On an average I see 10 to12 such students in a week during exam days, who are experiencing stress related toothache,” said another dental surgeon Dr Deepinder.

City-based clinical psychologist Shweta Shiva said, “The number of such patients has increased due to the ongoing exams. We treat anxiety of the patient. The tooth problem cannot be controlled unless stress and anxiety are reduced.” “Exercising regularly, eating healthy diet and relaxing can reduce stress levels,” she added. — TNS

How to reduce anxiety