Excellence in agri-sciences recognised at award ceremony at PAU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 19

Dr Gurdev Singh Khush Foundation for Advancement of Agricultural Sciences celebrated excellence in agricultural innovation at its annual awards ceremony at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). Dr Gurdev Singh Khush, a Padma Shri recipient, led the event by honouring outstanding scientists and students from PAU and GADVASU with awards, scholarships and travel grants.

The event saw numerous awards and recognitions, including scholarships, travel grants and the Dr Darshan Singh Brar Award in Agriculture conferred upon Dr Praveen Chhuneja, who donated the award money of Rs 3 lakh to PAU to give as assistance to a deserving PhD student. Dr Manpreet Singh was honoured with the Dr Darshan Singh Brar Young Scientist Award for his contributions to paddy stubble management technology.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU