Hospital authorities issue ‘fake’ medical certificate, owner booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 1

In a matter related to the issuance of an alleged fake certificate, the police have registered an FIR against Rajinder Mani Pal, owner of Kunal Pal Hospital located in Model Town Extension in Ludhiana.

Earlier, Gurjit Singh, a resident of Hawas village, claimed to have paid Rs 10,000 to obtain a certificate from the hospital, which turned out to be fake. He claimed to have conducted a sting operation to expose this irregularity. Notably, this matter is related to August 2023.

On the directions of the Director of the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Punjab, a committee was formed to investigate the matter

He submitted a complaint to the Health Department, alleging that this private hospital had issued him a fake medical certificate after charging a fee of Rs 10,000. Subsequently, on the directions of the Director of the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Punjab, a committee was formed to investigate the matter.

In March, Civil Surgeon Ludhiana, Dr Jasbir Singh, wrote to the police recommending the registration of an FIR in this regard. The hospital owner was accused of preparing the fake medical certificate.

Dr Jasbir Singh said the probe committee had inspected the hospital and recorded the statement of the hospital owner. He claimed that the committee found the hospital owner lacked a medical degree but had prepared the fake medical certificate. Consequently, he recommended that legal action be taken against the hospital owner.

A case under Sections 192, 193, 197, 420, 465, 468, 471 of the IPC, and Section 34 of the NMC Act, has been registered against the accused at Model Town police station.

