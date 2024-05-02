Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, May 1

Residents of Kakka village, Mahatama Colony, Puneet Nagar, Mahavir Jain Colony, and several other neighbouring residential areas on Tibba Road demanded the removal of extensive garbage piles at the Municipal Corporation's main dumping site, spanning approximately 51 acres. There is an estimated accumulation of 25-30 lakh metric tonne of solid waste at the dumping site, also known as Jamalpur dump, near Kakka village.

The residents said the garbage dump is not only polluting the air and soil, but also the groundwater. The pervasive stench and unhygienic conditions stemming from the garbage have significantly impacted the quality of life for residents in the vicinity. Frequent incidents of garbage fires have further exacerbated the situation, emitting noxious smoke that poses health hazards. Despite numerous appeals, the Municipal Corporation has consistently failed to uphold proper garbage management in accordance with solid waste management regulations, the residents said.

Surjit Singh from Kakka Road recounted his lifelong observation of the massive garbage heaps, a sight familiar since his childhood. Over the years, these heaps have grown in size due to inadequate disposal practices. When winds flow towards their houses, the ensuing foul odours create considerable discomfort, prompting residents to keep their doors closed. At times, the air becomes difficult to breathe. Recent years have seen incidents of fires at the dumping site, emitting toxic smoke that irritates the eyes and makes breathing challenging, as he described.

Surjit emphasised that thee elected representatives' need to address the issue earnestly. Whoever wins the election, the new MP must raise their concerns in Parliament, he said.

Rajiv Kumar, a resident of Mahatma Enclave situated in close to the dumping site, echoed similar concerns. He lamented how the winds carried the noxious odours from the dumping site to their locality, making it hard to breathe. He said the huge accumulation of waste is causing different kinds of pollution.

It's worth noting that the city generates approximately 1100 metric tonnes of garbage daily. Since the termination of services by the A2Z group in February 2021, a waste processing plant at the dumping site has remained non-operational. There is no required facility to ensure the processing of fresh waste on a daily basis.

An official from the MC’s Health Branch said under the first phase, approximately 2.81 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste have undergone bioremediation, with the remaining work expected to be completed on schedule under the first phase. Additionally, documents for the second phase of bioremediation and the establishment of an energy-to-waste plant at the dumping site have been submitted for review by higher authorities. Furthermore, a tender has been floated for the establishment of a bio-CNG plant.

