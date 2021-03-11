Jagraon: School bus overturns in burning field, 20 occupants escape unhurt

Our Correspondent

Jagraon, April 29

Twenty occupants of a school bus, including 10 students and some teachers, had a miraculous escape today after the vehicle fell in a field on the outskirts of Bhamipura Khurad village where wheat stubble was put on fire. However, the bus was charred completely.

All the injured passengers were provided first aid at a private hospital here after which they were sent home as nobody got serious injuries.

Principal Balwant Singh said all occupants of the school bus that was going from a school in the afternoon were rescued by passers-by before the vehicle got burnt.

Driver of the school bus had lost control over the vehicle due to dense smoke on the narrow road.

As a result, the vehicle fell into a field where the wheat stubble was put on fire.

As per sources, no fire tender was called to the spot.