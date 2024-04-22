Woman raped on marriage pretext

Ludhiana: The Sidhwan Bet police station yesterday registered a case against a person for raping a woman on the pretext of solemnising marriage with her. The suspect even posted her obscene pictures on the social media to defame her. The complainant alleged that she developed friendship with Jagmeet Singh,a resident of Warring village, Muktsar Sahib, and the latter promised to marry her. On the pretext of marriage, he raped her several times and later reused to solemnise the marriage. “The accused had also made different social media IDs and posted my obscene and objectionable photographs,” she added. TNS
Truck crushes teen on Chd road
Ludhiana: An 18-year-old youth was crushed by a truck while he was crossing the road on Chandigarh road late night. The deceased has been identified as Sukhpreet Singh. The CCTV footage of the accident shows that Sukhpreet was hit by truck while he was crossing the road. Truck driver fled from the spot after the accident. Meanwhile, the family blocked the road on Sunday night demanding arrest of the driver. TNS
Week after clash, 2 BJP leaders held
Ludhiana: The Payal police on Sunday arrested two BJP leaders in a case pertaining to the clash during a booth level conference of the BJP. A case was registered against five on Saturday. The arrested accused have been identified as Manpreet Singh and Kuljit Singh.
