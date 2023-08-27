 Muzaffarnagar slap row: Student likely to be admitted to government school : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Muzaffarnagar slap row: Student likely to be admitted to government school

Muzaffarnagar slap row: Student likely to be admitted to government school

The school teacher accused of making communal comments and ordering her students to slap a classmate was booked by police

Muzaffarnagar slap row: Student likely to be admitted to government school

Video grabs of the incident.



PTI

Lucknow, August 27

A Muslim student, who was slapped by his classmates following the orders of a school teacher in Muzaffarnagar, will be admitted to a government primary school provided his family agrees to it, officials of the education department said on Sunday.

The department will also facilitate for the transfer of other students studying in Neha Public School in Khabbupur village where the incident took place on Friday, they said.

“The father of the boy who was slapped does not want his son to continue his studies there (Neha Public School). The block education officer spoke to the boy, and he expressed his willingness to study in the government primary school in the village. On Monday, his enrolment will be done in the government school, provided his family is willing to do so,” Muzaffarnagar Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Shubham Shukla told PTI.

Shukla said that the private school in Khabbupur village will not be closed and normal teaching activities will continue.

“The school has been asked to give in a month its clarification to the department regarding its affiliation. It has three teachers and runs classes from one to five,” the BSA said.

Neha Public School is affiliated to the basic education department of the Uttar Pradesh government. Currently, 50 students study in the school.

When asked whether Tripta Tyagi, the school teacher involved in the incident, will continue teaching in the school, Shukla said that it depends on police action against her.

The BSA also said that the block education officer will go to Neha Public School on Monday, and till the time the affiliation of the school is not cancelled, students who want to come there for studies, arrangements for them will be made.

“There is a government primary school in the village. Children who want to go there, they will be enrolled there. Students, who wish to continue study in the private school, can do so since they are already paying the fees. The formalities including transfer certificates (of the children) will be completed by the department, so that the parents do not face any additional burden,” the BSA said.

As outrage poured in from all quarters, police on Saturday booked Tyagi, the school teacher accused of making communal comments and ordering her students to slap a Muslim classmate for not doing his homework.

The school was also served a notice by the education department in connection with the matter.

Tyagi was booked on the complaint of the boy’s family under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) -- both non-cognisable offences. Such offences are bailable and do not lead to immediate arrest, and require a warrant.

The action came a day after a video showed Tyagi asking her students to slap the Class 2 boy at Neha Public School in Khubbapur village and also making a communal remark.

In her defence, Tyagi said the video has been tampered with in order to stoke tensions. She claimed that the video was shot by an uncle of the boy.

Tyagi said though it was wrong on her part to get a student slapped by his classmates, she was forced to do it as she is handicapped and was not able to stand up and reach the student who had not done his assignment.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Birthday party row: Captured in video, two Amritsar DSPs shifted, gangster Bori nabbed

2
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

3
Chandigarh

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

4
Punjab

Don't test patience, Punjabis know how to fight back: Bhagwant Mann to Banwarilal Purohit

5
Trending

Young boy coaches father to lie at parent-teacher meeting; heartwarming video goes viral

6
Comment Good sport

No flag or national anthem

7
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

8
Comment

The lows of our high ways in the hills

9
Delhi

New Delhi: Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found written at many metro stations

10
Haryana

Haryana seals UP, Rajasthan borders ahead of Nuh yatra

Don't Miss

View All
Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

Top News

Government announces more curbs as rice exports continue to spurt

Government announces more curbs as rice exports continue to spurt

Production in current Rabi down by 14 per cent, rice exports...

Imbalance in supply of critical minerals, rare earths to promote new form of colonialism, warns PM Modi

Imbalance in supply of critical minerals, rare earths to promote new form of colonialism, warns PM Modi

Urges business leaders to be more consumer-centric towards i...

ISRO releases graph of temperature variation on lunar surface measured by Chandrayaan-3’s payload

Vikram lander observes temperature variation on lunar surface, records high of 70 degree Celsius

Chandrayaan-3’s payload has temperature probe equipped with ...

Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found written on Delhi Metro property

New Delhi: Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found written at many metro stations

Legal action is being taken, said police

Himachal rain fury: Kullu-Mandi road open to one-way traffic, new movement plan in place

Himachal rain fury: Kullu-Mandi road open to one-way traffic, check out new movement plan

IAF distributes more than 11,000 kg of relief material in fa...


Cities

View All

Pathankot cops nab burglars posing as cooks, domestic helps

Pathankot cops nab burglars posing as cooks, domestic helps

Birthday party row: Captured in video, two Amritsar DSPs shifted, gangster Bori nabbed

Patients suffer as ayurvedic wing at hospital lies closed

SGPC to telecast Gurbani from Golden Temple for 5 more hours

Amritsar MC removes encroachments from Heritage Street

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Research by Mohali lab shows way to a new cancer treatment technique that may eradicate tumours in a month’s time

Encroachment at Panchkula park raises eyebrows

Panjab University Campus Students’ Council elections on September 6

PGI to lead effort to promote oral health in Chandigarh schools

Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found written on Delhi Metro property

New Delhi: Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found written at many metro stations

Rolls-Royce, oil-tanker crash: Kuber group director Vikas Malu asked to join probe

PM seeks Delhiites’ cooperation for G20 leaders’ summit in Sept

Panel at officer’s hometown to verify OBC certificate

Zoo celebrates first birthday of tiger cubs

Eminent Punjabi Dalit icon Des Raj Kali passes away

Eminent Punjabi Dalit icon Des Raj Kali passes away

Tractor-trailer driver dies in road mishap

Four arrested for kidnapping, attacking man, live-in partner

Suicide by brothers: Activist visits family, seeks justice

Stray dogs keep residents in fear

Dengue on the rise, district sees four-fold spurt in positive cases

Dengue on the rise, district sees four-fold spurt in positive cases

Decreasing sunshine hours spell trouble for state: Research

Kin of man swept away into Pak allege no help from authorities

Worker falls off 15th floor, dies

Khanna cops crack blind robbery case, arrest three suspects

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

30th Col Frank Von Goldstein Memorial Debate: Mohali Yadavindra Public School pips Patiala team

Seminar dwells on prevention, control of stubble burning

Federation supports J&K engineers’ stir

Orientation programme