 AAP govt adding to farmers’ woes by enforcing power cuts, says Sukhbir Badal : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • AAP govt adding to farmers’ woes by enforcing power cuts, says Sukhbir Badal

AAP govt adding to farmers’ woes by enforcing power cuts, says Sukhbir Badal

Said farmers in Muktsar, Fazilka and Ferozepur districts are reporting power cuts that last between 18 and 24 hours

AAP govt adding to farmers’ woes by enforcing power cuts, says Sukhbir Badal

Sukhbir Badal said power cuts were resulting in the withering of paddy and vegetable crops in state. Photo Credit: X/@officeofssbadal



PTI

Chandigarh, September 7

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday alleged that the AAP dispensation in Punjab is adding to farmers' woes with drastic power cuts, which pose a threat to standing paddy and vegetable crops.

Having failed to release compensation to farmers for the paddy crop destroyed during the recent floods, the AAP government is now adding to their distress by enforcing the power cuts, Badal alleged.

In a statement, Badal said, "The sheer apathy of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann towards the plight of the farmers of the state has crossed all limits. After refusing to release a fair compensation to the farmers one-and-a-half months after they battled floods, which destroyed paddy crops on thousands of acres, the government is enforcing massive power cuts." Badal further said farmers in Muktsar, Fazilka and Ferozepur districts are reporting power cuts that last between 18 and 24 hours, resulting in the withering of their paddy and vegetable crops.

"The situation has been compounded in the districts by attempts to forcibly close more than 700 lift irrigation pumps. The farmers are being forced to operate lift pumps at one-week intervals or face registration of cases," Badal claimed.

The Shiromani Akali Dal chief also alleged that the farmers who have been allocated a share of canal water are being banned from operating lift pumps altogether, with the order being enforced by police.

Badal claimed that the state's AAP dispensation, which had released excess water from the Harike headworks into villages in Punjab instead of canals in Rajasthan during the recent floods, is now increasing supply to the poll-bound state.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are scheduled to be held later this year.

"The forcible closure of lift irrigation pumps of farmers in Punjab is also aimed at artificially inflating the availability of canal water so that Rajasthan's share can be increased further to derive political benefits for the AAP in the elections to that state," he said.

Such policies have resulted in water drying up at tails of canals, further aggravating the misery of farmers in Punjab.

Badal, who has previously served as deputy chief minister of Punjab, claimed that urban areas and the industrial sector are also facing rampant power cuts. Traders and industrialists are suffering and industries are severely hit.

"A situation has arisen where people are being forced to shift back to generators," he said, adding all this will have an adverse impact on the state's economy.  

#Fazilka #Ferozepur #Muktsar #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sukhbir Badal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Accommodation blues for more than 300 international students in Canada

2
Haryana

Ahead of G20 Summit, traffic advisory issued in Gurugram

3
Entertainment

Invitation for Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding reception at Chandigarh goes viral

4
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

5
Ludhiana

Ludhiana back on air map; flight to Delhi resumes after 3 years

6
World

Video: US cop caught kissing scantily clad woman before climbing into police car with her, suspended

7
Punjab

"We know how to fight alone, win and run govt": Bhagwant Mann on seat-sharing in Punjab

8
Trending

Navjot Singh Sidhu lauds cancer-stricken wife's 'fortitude and strength'

9
India

PM Modi, other Quad leaders indirectly indict China at ASEAN summit

10
Sports

Gautam Gambhir: Being a cricketer is the biggest regret of my life

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

Top News

G20 Summit: India hopes for common template for regulating cryptocurrency

G20 Summit: India hopes for common template for regulating cryptocurrency

It was at the Buenos Aires summit in 2018 that G20 leaders r...

ASEAN occupies prominent place in India's Indo-Pacific initiative: PM Modi

PM Modi, other Quad leaders indirectly indict China at ASEAN summit

PM gives no indication on plans to join Regional Comprehensi...

ASEAN a key pillar of India’s ‘Act East policy’, what it means for the region

ASEAN a key pillar of India’s ‘Act East policy’, what it means for the region

ASEAN is grouping of 10 South East Asian countries; EAS incl...

Modi and company using Sanatana ploy to divert attention, will face cases legally: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Modi and company using Sanatana ploy to divert attention, will face cases legally: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Also launches a strident attack on Prime Minister Narendra M...

Rupee hits all-time low of 83.23 against US dollar

Rupee hits all-time low of 83.23 against US dollar

Positive trend in the domestic equity markets provides cushi...


Cities

View All

Auto drivers block roads, commuters a harried lot

Auto drivers block roads, commuters a harried lot

Project report to clean Tung Dhab drain to be sent for govt approval

Peddler held with 15 kg heroin, 4 others booked

Ward number 49 cries for cleanliness

Old pension scheme: Front to hold rally in Sangrur on Nov 5

PU POLLS: NSUI regains presidential post after 5 yrs

PU POLLS: NSUI regains presidential post after 5 yrs

Invitation for Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding reception at Chandigarh goes viral

Chandigarh: Mixed bag in colleges, tie-ups play key role

Panjab University poll: Was inactive in ABVP, NSUI gave me a free hand, says top post winner

High Court halts recovery notice in service tax case of Chandigarh civic body

No greater cruelty than false charges against woman’s chastity: Delhi High Court

No greater cruelty than false charges against woman’s chastity: Delhi High Court

Ludhiana back on air map; flight to Delhi resumes after 3 years

Passenger held with pistol at IGI Airport

75 vans to provide food items at lower rates

Brothers’ suicide : Emotions run high as Jashanbir’s mortal remains consigned to flames

Dhillon brothers' suicide: Emotions run high as Jashanbir's mortal remains consigned to flames

243 officials to keep tab on stubble burning in district

6 cops get DGP Commendation Disc

Accommodation blues for more than 300 international students in Canada

6 peddlers held, 280-gm heroin seized

Work allotted to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan canal

Work allotted to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan canal

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 34: Ishar Nagar areas in state of complete neglect

Supervisor caught taking Rs 6K bribe

Transport Tender Scam: Contractor in Vigilance Bureau custody after surrendering in Ludhiana court

Ludhiana back on air map; flight to Delhi resumes after 3 years

Now, former Mayor Bazaz objects to MC ward map

Now, former Mayor Bazaz objects to MC ward map

DC: Follow NGT guidelines on single-use plastic

'Congress brass decision supreme', Navjot Singh Sidhu bats for INDIA grouping

Officials told to ensure proper respect to elderly

Faculty protest disrupts classes at Punjabi University